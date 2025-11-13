Weekend Reading

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Live with Harry Litman: Where is the electorate now?

A recording from Michael Podhorzer and Harry Litman's live video
Michael Podhorzer's avatar
Harry Litman's avatar
Michael Podhorzer
and
Harry Litman
Nov 13, 2025

I joined Harry Litman this week to talk about why the “multiracial working-class realignment” was always an invention of the pundit class, which still refuses to acknowledge its error; the possibility that Republican redistricting could be “dummymandering” in a big Blue Wave year; and the dangers of various upcoming Republican election-subversion efforts, which all boil down to undermining confidence in results and creating pretexts to send disputes to the either the Roberts Court or Mike Johnson in the House.

Get more from Michael Podhorzer in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Michael Podhorzer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture