I joined Harry Litman this week to talk about why the “multiracial working-class realignment” was always an invention of the pundit class, which still refuses to acknowledge its error; the possibility that Republican redistricting could be “dummymandering” in a big Blue Wave year; and the dangers of various upcoming Republican election-subversion efforts, which all boil down to undermining confidence in results and creating pretexts to send disputes to the either the Roberts Court or Mike Johnson in the House.
Live with Harry Litman: Where is the electorate now?
A recording from Michael Podhorzer and Harry Litman's live video
Nov 13, 2025
Weekend Reading Live
Mike invites recognized experts in law, history, politics, psychology, and language for a discussion to unpack how we got where we are and strategies for confronting the fascist threats we face.
Authors
Harry Litman
