Live with Harry Litman: Where is the electorate now?

Weekend Reading Live

Mike invites recognized experts in law, history, politics, psychology, and language for a discussion to unpack how we got where we are and strategies for confronting the fascist threats we face.

Note: Weekend Reading Live is a separate (free) subscription from the Weekend Reading Newsletter. You can opt out of Weekend Reading Live by visiting https://www.weekendreading.net/account. Subscribers to Weekend Reading Live will be notified of live segments in advance and there will be an opportunity for Q&A.

Mike invites recognized experts in law, history, politics, psychology, and language for a discussion to unpack how we got where we are and strategies for confronting the fascist threats we face. Note: Weekend Reading Live is a separate (free) subscription from the Weekend Reading Newsletter. You can opt out of Weekend Reading Live by visiting https://www.weekendreading.net/account. Subscribers to Weekend Reading Live will be notified of live segments in advance and there will be an opportunity for Q&A.