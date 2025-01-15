Whether it’s in Orban’s Hungary, Erdogan’s Turkey, or Putin’s Russia, authoritarian movements consistently attempt to amass and consolidate power by hijacking courts to provide them with post-hoc impunity. The U.S. Supreme Court has already been similarly hijacked by revanchist interests, thanks to decades of hollowing out judicial independence by the Federalist Society and its backers.

Where do we go from here, now that the Roberts Court has shown itself willing to brazenly interfere in our elections on behalf of Donald Trump? What can we learn from other countries where autocrats have used the courts to their advantage?

Join me for a virtual event, “The United States Judiciary and Democratic Backsliding: Perspectives on the Role of Courts in Autocratic Governments,” on Thursday, January 16, from 1:00pm - 3:00pm EST, where legal experts and historians will discuss these important questions. I will open the event with a presentation on the democratic backsliding we’ve already suffered in the U.S. at the hands of the Roberts Court.

RSVP for the event here.

More on the Roberts Court’s ongoing constitutional coup from the Weekend Reading archives: