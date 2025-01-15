Virtual Event Thursday, Jan. 16: The U.S. Judiciary and Democratic Backsliding
Join me and two panels of top experts to discuss how captured courts enable autocracy, at home and abroad.
Whether it’s in Orban’s Hungary, Erdogan’s Turkey, or Putin’s Russia, authoritarian movements consistently attempt to amass and consolidate power by hijacking courts to provide them with post-hoc impunity. The U.S. Supreme Court has already been similarly hijacked by revanchist interests, thanks to decades of hollowing out judicial independence by the Federalist Society and its backers.
Where do we go from here, now that the Roberts Court has shown itself willing to brazenly interfere in our elections on behalf of Donald Trump? What can we learn from other countries where autocrats have used the courts to their advantage?
Join me for a virtual event, “The United States Judiciary and Democratic Backsliding: Perspectives on the Role of Courts in Autocratic Governments,” on Thursday, January 16, from 1:00pm - 3:00pm EST, where legal experts and historians will discuss these important questions. I will open the event with a presentation on the democratic backsliding we’ve already suffered in the U.S. at the hands of the Roberts Court.
More on the Roberts Court’s ongoing constitutional coup from the Weekend Reading archives:
Hello, Mr. Podhorzer:
I appreciated the January 16 virtual event. I'm rewatching the video. It's important.
I was very interested in the slide deck you presented. Are you willing and/or able to share that slide deck?
I am now 75. My father landed on Normandy Beach on D-Day.
The war for democracy seemed to be in Europe.
But we didn't defeat democracy's enemies in WW2.
Democracy's enemies followed us home.
As long as I have energy and sentience, my final efforts are focused on democracy and early childhood education.
I would greatly appreciate being able to study your slide deck.
Would you be willing to share your slide deck with me?
Thank you for your time, efforts and consideration, Mr. Podhorzer.
Robert Henry Eller
Portland, Oregon
(503) 804-5631
What’s the ZOOM meeting number and pass code?