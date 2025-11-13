Activation Against Authoritarianism

In this week’s “Meeting the Moment” chat, Anat and I covered, among other things:
What we know about “activation”—how and why people engage in resistance, protest, or defiance against authoritarian behavior. When it comes to the Trump regime, the key ingredient isn’t disapproval of Trump, but believing that his administration is functioning more like a fascist regime than a regular right-wing government.
The Democratic senators who caved this week were acting as if this is a normal political dispute, instead of the state of exception that it is. What’s more, this is only the latest and highest profile surrender in a series of surrenders going back decades that have helped get us to this moment.
The fight over whether Democrats should be more “moderate” isn’t actually about what Democrats should say. It’s about who Democrats should listen to—whether the same strategists who keep misreading the moment should lead the party into the future. (Watch the video starting around 24:00 for a pertinent story about Rahm Emanuel in 2006.)
The Roberts Court mail ballot case that could have ugly implications for 2026 and beyond.
A look abroad at the Chilean presidential election, where a left-wing working-class candidate faces a far-right opponent.