Jimmy Kimmel and the Power of Collective Action

When Jimmy Kimmel named what happened to him as being not about him, but about an attack on all of our freedoms, he captured the essence of why the public pressure campaign to get him reinstated worked. For people canceling their Disney+/Hulu subscriptions, it was a tangible yet achievable action that made them feel part of a larger collective that was doing the same thing for the same reasons.
In our weekly “Meeting the Moment” Substack Live chat, Anat Shenker-Osorio and I unpacked this moment further, including some important parallels to successful activist campaigns in Brazil and Argentina. We also covered:
How to talk about shootings like the one at a Dallas ICE facility today;
Why “preaching to the choir” is actually a good thing when you want a message to spread;
Why the MAGA movement overpredicts, and the anti-MAGA movement underpredicts, their own popularity, and what to do about it;
Why Democrats need to stop telling the same stories about themselves that Republicans do.
Thanks for watching!