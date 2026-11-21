Representative-elect Brad Lander of NY-10 is “the menschiest member of Congress” according to Anat, who’s known him since his days in New York City government. You may have first heard of him when he got arrested by ICE for accompanying an asylum-seeking neighbor to immigration court, or when he cross-endorsed Zohran Mamdani for mayor to make sure one of them defeated Andrew Cuomo.

Brad is standing firm in his progressive principles: he wants to abolish ICE, pass Medicare for All, and block the bombs being used for what he denounces as a genocide in Gaza.

He’s also refreshingly honest and thoughtful about the balance between pushing for those big things and being a “team player” to advance the goals most Democrats share. He explained his rationale for voting to support Hakeem Jeffries for Speaker: that the alternative wasn’t a more progressive Speaker, but wasting time with Mike Johnson-style chaos. He urges everyone to keep him on a “short leash” of accountability and sincerely thanked the constituents who wrote urging him to oppose Jeffries.

He wants the new Democratic House majority to hit the ground running. Pass a day-one House rule to ban member stock trading, which doesn’t need Trump’s approval. Then pass popular ideas that will help people, like restoring the health care cuts, raising the minimum wage, and ending the war and the tariffs, and make Trump and Republicans own vetoing or opposing them.

His biggest fear is that it all dies in the Senate. I argued that instead of talking about abolishing the filibuster, Democrats need to explain why they should handcuff themselves by keeping it. The 56 Democratic senators will represent a supermajority of Americans (64%), and they should act accordingly.

Brad urges all of you to call your senators and say, “If you don't abolish the filibuster, I'm going to hold you accountable for every single thing the House passes that you fail to deliver.”

Anat suggests adding: “A supermajority of Americans chose Democrats to be in charge. I expect you to respect that, and not bind yourself to an arbitrary rule that requires sixty of you to undo this regime's corruption.”

Brad also had great thoughts on AI (“This is not actually artificial intelligence; it’s our collective intelligence”), interfaith solidarity, the imperative to use our power to support human flourishing, and more.