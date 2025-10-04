Weekend Reading

Jim Nugent
3d

What an apt, succinct, thoughtful, well-argued piece! The discipline of rhetoric—persuasive discourse—used to comprise one-third of the curriculum in higher education and was widely referred to as "the handmaiden of democracy." In the late 20th century, a scientific (even downright positivistic) fervor took hold in our party, and left us with a very impoverished understanding of political persuasion. This made room for a vast army of consulting firms to enrich themselves on the party and, most recently, enabled crypto-corrupt charlatans like David Shor to waste IMMENSE party resources on fruitless campaigns. Pieces like this do a lot to demonstrate what we lost along the way. Thanks for sharing it!

paul lukasiak
3d

excellent piece -- and it articulates something that enraged me that leaders of her campaign team said soon after the election on a podcast -- that the reason why Harris spent so little time actually attacking Trump's RECORD was because, according to surveys/focus groups, "attitudes toward Trump were baked in".

Now, the reality is that all the campaign had to do was look at public polling to see that Trump's favorability rating was highly volatile -- with a spread of -19.7 points when he left office, which improved to only -5.5 points by April '22, and on Jan 3, 2024, it stood at -14.9 points. When Biden withdrew his candidacy, it was at -10.9 points, and by the time the election was held, it had improved to -7.0 points. (source https://www.realclearpolling.com/polls/favorability/donald-trump)

IOW, a significant part of the electorate become more favorably disposed toward Trump during the campaign, largely because people were not being constantly reminded of how awful Trump is. And THAT explains why Harris' focus on Project 2025 fell flat -- that message only resonated with people who already assumed the worst about Trump; to the rest of the electorate, it was just campaign season rhetoric.

