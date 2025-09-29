Weekend Reading

Randi Weingarten on Why Fascists Fear Teachers

Michael Podhorzer
and
Randi Weingarten
Sep 29, 2025
I spoke today with Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), about her excellent new book, Why Fascists Fear Teachers, and about how both teachers and unions play an essential role in promoting democracy and fighting fascism.

In the classroom, teachers develop the habits of democracy through critical thinking and problem solving, and the habits of humanity by creating a pluralistic, safe, and welcoming environment in classrooms. In unions, working people learn and practice the habits of democracy, including working towards common goals with people very different from themselves.

All of this is a powerful antidote to fascist tactics of fear and division—which is why it’s no accident that authoritarians like Trump attack both public education and the labor movement, and why both are so essential to defend.

