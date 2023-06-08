Weekend Reading

Paul Karnik
Jun 14, 2023

Well, I am impressed. It seems that your recent pieces have so upset The Tilt's Nate Cohn that he has devoted his entire article today to rebutting your analytics, only grudgingly acknowledging "turnout" as a real thing and defiantly not going to mention the name Podhorzer in any context whatsoever. You certainly seem to have upset his apple cart! After throwing everything at the wall against your analysis, his culminating argument is to resort to the gold standard of all polling - exits. Congratulations.

Paul Master-Karnik, PhD, Rowayton, CT

J Dickson
Feb 7

Where were they on voting day?

