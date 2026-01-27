Weekend Reading

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr R G Eli's avatar
Dr R G Eli
Jan 27

This is an excellent piece! It needs to be read by everyone in every Dem state, so that they understand how it really works and where it's coming from, and the role of the Robert's Court in facilitating it. Sharp analysis, most appreciated.

Reply
Share
Holler & Hammer's avatar
Holler & Hammer
Jan 27

I absolutely can't wait for part 2, what an incredibly well written and thought out comparison.

Reply
Share
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Podhorzer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture