G. Elliott Morris on Texas, Immigration Polling, and "Median Voter" Folly

What the Texas special election win tells us about Democratic fortunes and voter behavior
Michael Podhorzer and G. Elliott Morris
Feb 02, 2026

The great G. Elliott Morris (subscribe to his Substack, Strength in Numbers, for better data-driven polling journalism than you’ll find almost anywhere) joined me on Weekend Reading Live today for an insightful discussion about polling and strategy, including:

  • Taylor Rehmet’s massive upset win in Texas, where the district swung about 30 points towards Democrats — and where Rehmet, a union machinist with deep community roots, defied typical narratives about Democrats needing “moderate” candidates to win in red places;

  • Elliott’s prescient polling and analysis starting last year that showed the unpopularity of Trump’s brutal deportation (as opposed to “immigration”) policies, and the problems with most mainstream polling on the topic;

  • Why the “median voter” theory (the idea that elections are won by moving toward a mythical ideological center) is garbage;

  • How a certain crowd of “Capital-S Strategists” keeps using “data” to confirm what big funders already want Democrats to do;

  • And much more.

Links:

The ICE Shootings Are a Tipping Point (Strength in Numbers)

Blue wave watch: Democrat flips Trump +17 Texas Senate seat in 32-point swing (Strength in Numbers)

Poll-Washing Our Way to Fascism (Weekend Reading)

User's avatar

