Weekend Reading

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Lisa Graves on Judicial Capture and Minnesota

Weekend Reading Live: The Federalist Society project is historically unprecedented.
Michael Podhorzer's avatar
Lisa Graves's avatar
Michael Podhorzer and Lisa Graves
Feb 05, 2026

I was joined on Weekend Reading Live yesterday by Lisa Graves, author of Without Precedent: How Chief Justice Roberts and His Accomplices Rewrote the Constitution and Dismantled Our Rights (a must-read, as is her Substack, Grave Injustice). We delved into why the Roberts Court is historically unique in the way it’s been captured by dark-money interests—a history Lisa knows firsthand, based on her experience as chief counsel on the Senate Judiciary Committee and her work on the judicial nominations process for the Justice Department.

And it’s not just the Supreme Court; the Eighth Circuit, which has jurisdiction over Minnesota, has also been captured and has repeatedly intervened to block lower-court efforts to restrain ICE abuses and protect basic constitutional rights.

As we discussed, the phrase “not above the law” has no meaning anymore when the Roberts Court keeps changing what the law means. Lisa will be joining me more regularly from now on to keep track of the latest.

Get more from Michael Podhorzer in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Podhorzer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture