Elizabeth Fenlon
Your essay is excellent! Informative as heck and painfully disturbing. I know you are 100% correct in everything you say. I am having trouble seeing a way to get our media back from the right wing extremist oligarchs who own 39% of the media x 2 and are trying to grab more. Damn the democrats who went along with all this deregulation and sucking up to lobbyists. Clinton has turned out to be worse and worse as the truth is revealed. We know the republicans hate human beings, and now we can’t trust the democrats. We must take back our right to regulate the public airwaves.

Geran Kostecki
I see a lot of problems here, but not a lot of solutions. I see break up big media conglomerates, and regulate the media more. But the Kimmel situation was literally caused by the threat of government regulation and not allowing a merger... I just don't see a good way for the government to regulate the media that can't be taken advantage of by a bad actor.

