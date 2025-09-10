Weekend Reading

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Lucore's avatar
Bob Lucore
3d

This is a very important, impressive, analysis of how we got in this mess, and failed to act to stop the neoconfederate avalanche. One of the best pieces I have read in a very long time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Cats&music's avatar
Cats&music
3dEdited

This is a damning list of the actions we, as believers in the importance of preserving this country as we saw it, failed to take. I’m not sure, but I think that if constituents had cared more or bn more concerned about Trump’s & the Republicans actions in his 1st term, some, if not all, the guardrails mentioned wd have bn enacted, as they were after Nixon. But after Nixon most of the populace was truly shocked & appalled by his actions. It is a credit (not sure that’s the right word), to the right-wing media that 1/2 the population has gradually come to accept the revanchist & extreme behavior of republicans as acceptable & even justified b/c the “elite” intelligentsia did not respect the “uneducated.” Oh, yeah & the threat of transgenders.

I think our suspicions were lulled by the very fact that their chosen figurehead is a joke in himself. With the natural tendency to believe that “it couldn’t happen here” & the fact that trump himself is an uneducated, illiterate jerk, the liberals persuaded themselves that no real or unfixable damage could really happen. Those who did see & tried to warn us suffered the usual fate of Cassandra’s.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Podhorzer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture