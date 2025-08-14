The MAGA Regime Comes for D.C.

It’s not a “distraction” when Trump deploys military and federal law enforcement against the residents of Washington, D.C.—it’s part of MAGA’s fascist project to turn the government into a weapon against the American people. We must act as if we believe this is true, because it is, and because doing otherwise makes it impossible to think strategically about how to fight back. Just as we wouldn’t think of Pearl Harbor as an isolated attack unrelated to World War II, we must see each of Trump’s power grabs in their full context.

On this week’s WER Live, Anat Shenker-Osorio and I discussed this and more:

How, because D.C. is such a powerful and symbolic center of national protest, an attempt to silence D.C. is an attempt to silence all of us.

The Smithsonian and the Trump regime’s attempts to rewrite history.

The messaging “pickle” that all authoritarians face.

How to talk (or not talk) about crime when the regime uses it as an excuse to seize more power.

How to take advantage not just of “persuasion windows,” but “action windows.”

Dante’s Inferno and Anat’s fabulous new glasses case.

