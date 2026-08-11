Weekend Reading

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The Neo-New Deal Agenda

Damon Silvers on Weekend Reading Live
Michael Podhorzer's avatar
Damon Silvers's avatar
Michael Podhorzer and Damon Silvers

I sat down with my friend and former AFL-CIO colleague Damon Silvers to talk about how power actually moves through the economy. Damon walked through why the ecnomic crash hasn't come yet, why the AI boom is doing double duty as GDP prop and job-market panic machine, and why the real story isn't the quarterly numbers but the wage-productivity gap most people have never heard of. We also went down the rabbit hole on why race, power, and the unraveling of the New Deal are the same story, told across a hundred years.

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