The Neo-New Deal Agenda

I sat down with my friend and former AFL-CIO colleague Damon Silvers to talk about how power actually moves through the economy. Damon walked through why the ecnomic crash hasn't come yet, why the AI boom is doing double duty as GDP prop and job-market panic machine, and why the real story isn't the quarterly numbers but the wage-productivity gap most people have never heard of. We also went down the rabbit hole on why race, power, and the unraveling of the New Deal are the same story, told across a hundred years.
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Weekend Reading Live
Mike invites recognized experts in law, history, politics, psychology, and language for a discussion to unpack how we got where we are and strategies for confronting the fascist threats we face. Note: Weekend Reading Live is a separate (free) subscription from the Weekend Reading Newsletter. You can opt out of Weekend Reading Live by visiting https://www.weekendreading.net/account. Subscribers to Weekend Reading Live will be notified of live segments in advance and there will be an opportunity for Q&A.Mike invites recognized experts in law, history, politics, psychology, and language for a discussion to unpack how we got where we are and strategies for confronting the fascist threats we face. Note: Weekend Reading Live is a separate (free) subscription from the Weekend Reading Newsletter. You can opt out of Weekend Reading Live by visiting https://www.weekendreading.net/account. Subscribers to Weekend Reading Live will be notified of live segments in advance and there will be an opportunity for Q&A.
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