Over the course of the first 100 days, appropriate attention has been paid to Trump’s attacks on the judiciary, law firms, universities, philanthropy, non-profit groups and the media as dangerous in their own right, but more importantly as essential elements of authoritarian consolidation. Yet almost no one has mentioned the attacks on an equally proven constraint on oligarchy and autocracy: unions. Trump and Elon Musk’s destructive ransacking of our government should remind us of what previous generations of Americans understood intuitively: that "we may have democracy, or we may have wealth concentrated in the hands of a few, but we cannot have both,” as Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis put it. Like other attacks on civil society, the Trump regime’s attacks on unions and working people do not just injure those directly targeted, but all of us, as the labor movement is one of the most essential bulwarks against authoritarianism.

If we all have a stake in unions as bulwarks against authoritarianism whether we belong to one or not, the same is true because of how unions foster shared prosperity and a healthy society, which I elaborate on here and here. In that regard, it is crucial to recognize the Trump actions as coming from the same playbook as Reagan's decisive firing of over 11,000 striking air traffic controllers. It was more than punitive—it communicated a clear, aggressive stance against unions nationwide. The immediate aftermath saw corporate America follow Reagan's lead, significantly increasing anti-union activities and adopting overt union-busting strategies. Reagan further entrenched anti-unionism by reshaping the NLRB into a body less protective of labor rights, reversing precedents that had previously safeguarded union activities.

As it did then, today’s federal war on working people comes at a key inflection point. Then it was the rush to globalization, coupled with financialization and deindustrialization. Now it is the imminent transition to artificial intelligence in the workplace. Musk’s firings are providing a new playbook for that transition—fire everyone so as to be able to start from scratch with AI with as little friction from a legacy workforce as possible. And, although not the topic today, it’s important to note here that with respect to DOGE cleaning house to make way for AI, it’s also cleaning house to make way for even more of the government to be privatized—providing a vast market for the tech companies’ AI products and services. Although this future is not certain, it seems to be Musk’s plan: first trash the government, then when the government fails, privatize.

Today, I’ll lay out some of the most egregious actions taken by the Trump regime in the first 100 days to attack unions and working people in both the public and private sectors. Much of this is based on indispensable research by the Economic Policy Institute and its just released 100 Days, 100 Ways Trump Hurt Workers. (For more great reports like this, you can subscribe to EPI here.)

Then I’ll document the robust pushback unions are mounting against the Trump regime’s war on working people in the courts. Unions have also been in the forefront of mobilizing public action, most notably the AFL-CIO’s Department of People Who Work for a Living, which in addition to leading and participating in protests, has organized town halls across the country. AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler declared:

The labor movement is not about to let Trump and an unelected billionaire destroy what we’ve fought for generations to build. We will fight this outrageous attack on our members with every fiber of our collective being.

And, significantly, even sectors mistakenly thought to be pro-Trump like the Building Trades powerfully responded to Trump’s executive order eviscerating collective bargaining for federal workers:

This executive order is an unprecedented assault on worker freedom and a direct attack on those fundamental rights. Americans know that patriotic blue-collar workers built this country, not billionaires. They also know that one of the last best chances to make it to the middle class is collective bargaining. NABTU and our affiliated unions will stand shoulder to shoulder with the entire labor movement to fight this head-on — and we will not back down.

The Trump Regime’s Attacks on Unions and Working People (So Far)

Since retaking power, the Trump regime has launched a systematic assault on unions, collective bargaining, and civil service protections, significantly undermining the rights, wages, working conditions, and job security of working people across the country. In both public and private sectors, Trump’s regime has methodically dismantled crucial institutions and regulatory protections that safeguard employees from unfair practices, discrimination, and unsafe working environments. The sweeping executive orders stripping over one million federal workers of union rights, targeted removals of key independent officials from agencies like the NLRB, FLRA, MSPB, and EEOC, and deliberate weakening of federal mediation and enforcement bodies have created chaos, instability, and a severe deterioration in government services that directly harm American communities.

Trump’s policies have aggressively cut wages, removed safety protections, eliminated essential training and apprenticeship programs, and severely damaged agencies responsible for ensuring workplace equity and non-discrimination. By firing critical personnel, rolling back progressive executive orders, and dismantling entire government agencies, including USAID and the CFPB, the regime has inflicted profound damage on public sector effectiveness and public trust.

Attacks on Unions and Collective Bargaining

DOGE: Attacks on Civil Service

Cutting Workers' Wages

Worsening Working Conditions

Compromised the safety of workers in dangerous jobs by: Laying off two-thirds of staff at the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), effectively shutting down critical divisions focused on the safety of miners, firefighters, and healthcare workers. Delaying the enforcement of a rule intended to protect coal miners from exposure to silica.

Cancelled grants that supported global efforts against forced and child labor which help protect American workers from unfair competition due to imported goods.

Rolled back guidance on the rights of student-athletes, remedies for victims of labor law violations, electronic monitoring standards, and noncompete agreements.

Fired Federal Trade Commissioners Alvaro Bedoya and Rebecca Kelly Slaughter.

Dismantling Protections Against Workplace Discrimination

Attacks on public education

Working People Meeting the Moment

The labor movement’s dynamic leadership is driving critical legal battles against the Trump regime’s relentless attacks on labor protections and collective bargaining. These lawsuits showcase unions’ resilience, positioning them as frontline champions of workplace justice, aggressively confronting executive overreach and safeguarding the foundations of labor rights and democratic governance.

Key Lawsuits Include:

