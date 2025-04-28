Weekend Reading

Murray Smart
2d

This is all part of the Project 2025 strategy to shut down and takeover our government.

Leigh Horne
2dEdited

This is all beyond disturbing. Too bad the Republicans have been so successful in exploiting and enhancing the public perceptions of unions as congregants dedicated to grift, laziness, bullying and the like. Talk about a projection of their own agenda onto decent people whose goal is to make a fair wage that allows them a modicum of comfort and security in a world filled with vulture capitalists. Allow me a moment to illustrate what I mean. First of all, while living in WV I learned how the hardworking people of Matewan, WV asked for a raise sufficient to allow them to make a basic living for their families in the coal mines. And I mean basic. In response their employers brought in Pinkerton goons to mow them down, women and children included, killing a great many innocent people rather than parting with one red cent of their obscene profits. When I moved to Northern Virginia, a then gentrifying area, I was offered $9,600 a year to teach full time in a middle school in Loudoun County, not far from Washington, DC. A single colleague of mine took ketchup and saltine packets from the cafeteria home to make soup to eat for dinner. When we teachers asked for a raise we were denied because, the school board said, our wages amounted to 'pin money' and we should be happy with the support our husbands provided. As Virginia was a so-called right to work state, we were denied the benefits of collective action to remedy the problem. Times have changed a bit, but teachers and other workers are still denied wages consonant with their level of education and the hard work they perform in service to the children of this country. And this sort of thing will continue until unionization and its power of collective bargaining is permitted everywhere in this country.

