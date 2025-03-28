Then they came for the trade unionists

Trump’s new executive order, purporting to cancel federal workers’ union contracts, isn't just anti-labor. Just like his attacks on media, law firms, and the courts, it’s about suppressing democratic resistance to his authoritarian takeover. What’s more, the Trump administration isn’t just going after the federal workforce—it’s sending a signal to the entire private sector that the federal government won’t resist union-busting, and that it’s open season on working people.

Watch this replay of my live chat with Harry Litman for more on what to make of this moment.