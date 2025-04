I talked with my dear friend and colleague Anat Shenker-Osorio about her new messaging guide, Fascism and the English Language, and why it’s both morally and strategically important to call a spade a spade when we’re facing a hostile takeover of our government by a fascist regime. As George Orwell said, “If thought corrupts language, language can also corrupt thought.”

Please watch, share, and let me know what you think!