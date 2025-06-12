The City of Angels Stands Up

Trump has long promised to deploy the military against civilians as he has in Los Angeles. I spoke yesterday with Anat Shenker-Osorio, a messaging expert with deep ties to immigrant communities in California, about how we should understand and talk about this moment.

We discussed:

The deep pain and joyful defiance of Angelenos;

How to message in a way that communicates the truth and stakes of what's happening (e.g., these are abductions, not deportations);

The meaning and importance of “social proof” in shaping public opinion;

The evidence that, contrary to conventional wisdom, Americans (and Californians in particular) didn’t “vote for this,” and that Trump’s election win does not imply consent for everything he does;

Why some people insist on a false choice between “kitchen table issues” and fighting for human rights, and why Democrats can and must multitask;

And more.

