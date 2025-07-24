Weekend Reading

On Epstein and Six Months of the MAGA Regime

A conversation with Anat Shenker-Osorio
Michael Podhorzer
and
Anat Shenker-Osorio
Jul 24, 2025
This week on WER Live, Anat and I discussed what must be said about Epstein and the first six months of the MAGA regime in order to marshal the public will to confront attacks on people’s lives and freedoms.

We covered:

  • What MAGA’s fury over the Epstein story really means, and how the young girls who survived his predations are being erased in the media circus.

  • Why we have to break away from abstract “process” arguments about the horrors of the Trump regime. (If we only criticize the unconstitutional and illegal actions, what happens when they manage to legally destroy people’s lives?)

  • Why we can’t keep using the same language about politics from normal times to describe what’s happening to us now.

  • How to get people’s attention about gerrymandering.

  • And more.

We hope you’ll watch and share!

