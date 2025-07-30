WER Live: Antebellum Redux

The first six months of the second Trump regime have not been an abrupt rupture of a settled “who we are,” but the antebellum tables being turned on us. It’s clearer than ever that America has never truly been one nation, but a federated republic of two very different nations that came together under duress for the wrong reasons.

In this week’s Substack Live chat, Anat and I discussed my upcoming Weekend Reading piece on this subject, which will expand on my earlier writing about The Two Nations of America. We talked about why the problems we face are not about policy debates or normal partisan politics, but the disproportionate seizure of power by white Christian nationalists and billionaires—and why recognizing this truth is the only way we can begin to change it.