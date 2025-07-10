Katherine Stewart has done essential, groundbreaking work on the role that the religious right is playing in politics. I highly recommend her newest book on the topic, Money, Lies, and God: Inside the Movement to Destroy American Democracy, which the New York Times called an “eerily prescient guide to the phantasmagoria of our political moment.”

Katherine joined me on Substack Live yesterday to discuss how a “disproportionately motivated minority” of Christian nationalists have managed to gain a stranglehold on American politics, and why they are so eager to be Trump’s army of “spiritual warriors” helping to tear down American democracy.

I’ve also written at Weekend Reading about how this movement has "hacked" the Republican Party and turned the Supreme Court into an unaccountable super-legislature. It’s astonishing that with all the time the media spends tracking poll numbers with different demographic groups, the biggest driver of our political divisions is still treated as a sideshow.

I hope you’ll watch and share!