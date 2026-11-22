UC Santa Barbara political science professor Chris Parker is one of my favorite people to talk to about the role Black Americans play in our politics. He’s written seminal books on the Tea Party and the role of Black military veterans in the civil rights movement. He’s also a principal at Black Insights Research, where he and his partner Chris Towler bring rigorous social science methods to the study of Black politics and polling.

It’s likely that Harris could have won in 2024, Parker and Towler explained in a piece for Newsweek last year, if the campaign had done more to engage low-propensity Black voters. Their calculations were validated by the 2026 results, especially in the South, where Democrats won thanks to massive turnout from Black voters in particular.

Chris explained what Democrats miss when they reduce everything to the economy or to what they think appeals to white swing voters. Black voters obviously care about economic issues, but they are also strongly motivated by a sense of linked fate with other Black people. Callais and other attacks on voting rights are an existential threat to Black Americans — who responded accordingly at the polls.

In Chris's open-ended focus groups with Black voters, things like Callais and the Trump regime’s firing of Black generals came up without prompting. So did the complaint that Democrats “only come around when they need us.” Black voters don’t want to be “engaged” with yet another fundraising text every two years; they want to be listened to and treated like partners in self-government.

Chris notes that Black voters this year were voting against Trump more than for Democrats. One way to show that Democrats are serious about fighting for voting rights and Black Americans? End the filibuster and put the John Lewis Voting Rights Act on Trump's desk.

Watch the full conversation for more insights and some laugh-out-loud moments.