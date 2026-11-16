If you had to pick the divide that has mattered most in American politics over the last 20 years, it’s the one almost no one talks about: political Christianity versus the rest of the country. So after last Tuesday’s extraordinary election, I sat down with two people who have spent their careers documenting that divide: Robby Jones, the founder of PRRI, and Katherine Stewart, author of books including Money, Lies, and God.

Some highlights:

The midterms were historic, but they’re not the finish line. Robby watched every county in his home state of Mississippi shift (read his new piece in the Contrarian about “Mississippi and the Future History of America”), and Katherine called it the biggest reversal in party fortunes in 50 years. I noted that for the first time in 250 years, the entrenched Southern establishment was defeated without federal intervention. We also agreed that happens next in the South will decide whether Tuesday was one happy night or the start of a better future.

There’s a reason white evangelicals didn’t budge. They backed House Republicans about 82–18, according to exit polls—right where they always are, even as every other group swung to Democrats. Katherine and Robby explained that these voters are told every Sunday that voting for Democrats is a sin; they’re not going to suddenly change their mind about that. And the pastors telling them this are organized by billionaire-funded networks that hand them the tools to turn out their flocks, as Katherine documents in her latest book.

Losing makes the GOP more extreme. In the districts drawn to elect Republicans, half or more of the Republican primary voters are white evangelicals. When a wave hits, the least extreme members lose, and what’s left is purer MAGA.

The South isn’t safe yet. Colom won by 7,000 votes in an R+13 state despite huge obstacles—voter roll purges, long lines, and more. We can expect an intense racialized backlash to the victory Black Southern voters delivered.

The white Christian nationalist movement is going after kids because it’s losing them. White evangelicals are losing demographic ground; about one in ten is under 30, compared with one in five Americans overall. That’s what’s behind the push to bring religion into schools and indoctrinate young people. It also backfired with many parents in Texas.

Among Latinos, religion is one of the biggest divides. Latino Catholics tend to vote Democrat while Latino Protestants went for Trump. But Latino Protestants’ favorable view of Trump fell from 51% to 31% between 2024 and 2026, likely helping Talarico win in Texas.