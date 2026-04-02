Being American Is a Birthright

The running theme of this week’s “Meeting the Moment” was “There they go again,” which should also be the starting point for how we talk about the Trump regime. When we focus on fact checks or calling them out for hypocrisy, we create a Groundhog Day effect where every outrage is new and contextless, and we undermine our ability to tell a coherent story about how they are always lying, corrupt, and attacking our freedoms (like MAGA does to Democrats).
Anat and I covered:
Birthright citizenship and the Roberts Court. It’s absurd that the Roberts Court even took this case, and debating it in terms of law and precedent gives it an unearned legitimacy. What’s happening here is the same thing that the Trump regime has been doing since day one — trying to shred the Constitution and redefine who gets to count as an American.
Trump’s executive order attacking voting rights. Again, zero merits and zero surprises. Once again, Trump has proven he knows he’s losing, which is why he wants to keep people from voting in order to control the outcome of elections and seize more power. Good news: calling this out makes people more motivated to vote and take action, not less, because it makes them feel defiant instead of hopeless.
Iran. We talked about what our responsibility as Americans is when our leaders are committing and celebrating war crimes. And when we spend our time tallying what the billions spent on war could buy instead (health care, etc.), we lose sight of the fundamental immorality of what’s happening.
Slovenia. An under-the-radar election story with some interesting and troubling parallels to our own situation, including an elaborate disinformation plot.
Chag Pesach Sameach!
Also, two book recommendations for anyone interested in how Germans responded to rising fascism: In the Garden of Beasts and The Order of the Day.