Weekend Reading

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

End Trump's War

Plus: Can Texas flip? Meeting the Moment with Anat Shenker-Osorio
Michael Podhorzer's avatar
Anat Shenker-Osorio's avatar
Michael Podhorzer and Anat Shenker-Osorio
Mar 05, 2026

In this week’s “Meeting the Moment,” Anat and I unpacked last night’s election results in Texas (including what it would take for Texas to flip — a tall order, but not impossible); talked about how to talk about Trump’s war on Iran (messaging guidance here); and more. As always, we need to make clear what’s at stake and who is being harmed. We should remember the 20th century context of the U.S.’s dealings with Iran. And we should avoid calling Trump’s war (only) a “distraction” — which not only belittles the human toll, but obscures that it’s all part of the same destructive agenda, from ICE abductions to Epstein predations.

Get more from Michael Podhorzer in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Podhorzer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture