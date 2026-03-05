In this week’s “Meeting the Moment,” Anat and I unpacked last night’s election results in Texas (including what it would take for Texas to flip — a tall order, but not impossible); talked about how to talk about Trump’s war on Iran (messaging guidance here); and more. As always, we need to make clear what’s at stake and who is being harmed. We should remember the 20th century context of the U.S.’s dealings with Iran. And we should avoid calling Trump’s war (only) a “distraction” — which not only belittles the human toll, but obscures that it’s all part of the same destructive agenda, from ICE abductions to Epstein predations.
End Trump's War
Plus: Can Texas flip? Meeting the Moment with Anat Shenker-Osorio
Mar 05, 2026
Join Anat and me for a weekly Substack Live. We'll talk through messaging and how we're thinking about the latest in American politics; typically on Wednesdays at 1pm ET/10am PT.
