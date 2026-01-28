The MAGA Reconstruction of the North

Anat and I kicked off this week’s “Meeting the Moment” with a discussion of my latest piece, “The War of Southern Aggression,” which calls out the broader Neo-Confederate project that is trying to remake America in its own image — including a perverse MAGA “reconstruction” that borrows tools from the original Reconstruction, but uses them to strip away our freedoms and rights instead of advance them. We’re seeing state violence abused to that end in Minnesota right now, as we already have in places like Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and Chicago.

This project is a deeper cancer in our country decades in the making that won’t go away when Trump does, and I’ll be writing more about it in the coming days. We previewed some of what that content will look like, much of which involves reexamining what we think we know from polls — from opinion polling on Trump to issue polling on “immigration” — and why pollsters, strategists, and opinion-leaders keep leading us astray in the same ways.

Links discussed:

The War of Southern Aggression (Weekend Reading)

Monsters and Their Enablers (Weekend Reading)

The “Civil War” Was an Insurrection, Too (Weekend Reading)

Sweeping Raids, Giant Camps and Mass Deportations: Inside Trump’s 2025 Immigration Plans (New York Times)

What Americans Really Mean by “Affordability” (New York Times)