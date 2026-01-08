Minnesota, Venezuela, and Saying What Is True

Happy New Year (?), and thank you for being with us here in this moment. Anat and I began this week’s discussion with the devastating news out of Minnesota—a masked ICE agent murdering Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis as she was standing witness to their assault on her neighbors. We then turned to the Trump regime’s invasion of Venezuela, the January 6th anniversary, and more.
We discussed:
Why it’s important to say what is true, because negation or debunking (“this is not X”) often strengthens the lie we’re trying to counter. (For instance, saying “this was murder” instead of “this was not self-defense,” or “this is a direct threat to our lives” instead of “this will not make us safer.”)
The subtle but important difference between calling the regime’s actions not just “illegal” in a technical sense, but “criminal” in a deeply moral sense.
Why it matters to call for impeaching Trump—because what we don’t say is also a message, and not calling for impeachment suggests he hasn’t committed impeachable offenses.
Why we must not mistake electoral strategy for moral responsibility.
Anat has messaging guidance on the ICE murder here and the Venezuela invasion here.