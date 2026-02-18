Weekend Reading

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Epstein Regime

Meeting the Moment with Anat Shenker-Osorio
Michael Podhorzer's avatar
Anat Shenker-Osorio's avatar
Michael Podhorzer and Anat Shenker-Osorio
Feb 18, 2026

Despite more technical difficulties than usual this week (skip the first 5 minutes of the recording here), Anat and I covered some good ground, including:

  • It’s great to see the growing use of “the Epstein class” as a term (thanks Anand Giridharadas). But even better would be “the Epstein regime.” It captures not only the many connections between members of the Trump regime and Epstein, but also the group of billionaires and billionaire-adjacents who function as a continuous regime responsible for much of society’s evils — worst of all the abduction and abuse of children (from Epstein’s island to ICE concentration camps).

  • The advice of reactionary centrists boils down to “Don’t make the argument” — shy away from fighting for your values. But all that does is cede (winnable!) rhetorical terrain to the opposition. Make the argument for things like bodily autonomy, the awesomeness of immigrants, corporate accountability, and women’s and children’s safety.

  • What several news stories from the last week (new polling showing low-information voters turning on Trump, the continuing debate over whether Harris was too centrist or too left, new economic data showing that the job market was getting worse in 2024-25, and more) say about the political and pundit class that has been continuously wrong for the last 20 years, yet continuously refuses to own up to its mistakes or give space to voices who have gotten it right.

  • Think bigger than ending ICE: demand closing the concentration camps and bringing home the people that are in them.

Get more from Michael Podhorzer in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Podhorzer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture