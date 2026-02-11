This week, Anat shared the findings of important, extensive new research on how to talk about protecting the vote in the 2026 midterms to inoculate against election fraud lies and to mobilize people to not just turn out, but actively defend the vote. This will be critical work given the regime’s all-out assault on our elections. There’s essential guidance and detailed findings in the “Hands Off Our Vote” messaging guide from Research Collaborative, ASO Communications, All Voting Is Local Action, and Fair Fight Action.

A few highlights: Contrary to long-held beliefs in democracy advocacy, talking about election subversion does not demobilize people — but it matters how you do it. The best message is simple and direct: that they are “keeping people from voting,” and that they are doing this in order to “seize and hold power.” Abstract terms like “voter suppression” or even “silencing our voices” are less effective, as is naming specific anti-voter policies (“ending vote by mail,” “kicking people off the rolls”). And it’s important to call out that keeping people from voting has real electoral consequences that impact our lives.

As Anat and I discussed, there’s a frustrating allergy to talking about consequences in Democratic messaging, and governing. People think they’re taking the moral high ground by putting everything in terms of process and fairness, when all it does is obscure the stakes.

Also, Netroots Nation is coming up in Philadelphia this year! Please vote for Anat and her colleagues’ excellent panel proposals:

- Research Collaborative & ASO Communications: The Ballot Box Alone Won’t Save Us: Beyond Elections to Defeat Fascism

- Anat Shenker-Osorio, Gabriella Zutrau, Josh Klemons & Ansa Edim: Wins are Replicable: From Mamdani to Minnesota to Middle America

- Four Freedoms Fund & ASO Communications: Brave of US: Building a Surround Sound Call for Immigrant Rights