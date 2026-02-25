SOTU, Voter Elimination Act

In this week’s “Meeting the Moment”:
When Trump said “Democrats are destroying our country” in his State of the Union address, that was a tipoff that he is really the President of the Neo-Confederacy.
Messaging moment: Call it the “Voter Elimination Act,” not the “SAVE Act,” when referring to the GOP’s bill that would keep millions of Americans from voting. Also, don’t name specific policies like voter ID; say that they want to “keep people from voting to control the outcome of elections.” (“Control” is even stronger than “rig”!)
Note to everyone: When Trump calls for Republicans to “take over” elections, the headline isn’t that he wants to “nationalize” or “federalize” them.
How too many Democrats are acting like a loyal opposition party to the fascist regime.
What a French philosopher and wrestling have to do with how Trump came to power.
What we hope for when we hope that Democrats will win (or Republicans will lose) the midterms.
Discussing two massive resurgent labor movements happening right now in Argentina and India.