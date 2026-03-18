First They Came for the South

Lauren Groh-Wargo has been in the trenches fighting voter suppression for years; she managed Stacey Abrams’ campaigns for governor and leads Fair Fight Action, one of the most important voting rights groups in the South. As a special guest on “Meeting the Moment” with Anat and me this week, Lauren gave us a vital update from the front lines on MAGA efforts to keep people from voting in Georgia and nationwide.

You don’t steal an election overnight, and the South is the canary in the coal mine for what could be coming for all of us if Republicans pass the Voter Elimination Act (aka SAVE Act). But we’re not fatalistic: There are courageous people fighting this in the South, and wins are happening.

It was such a good conversation that we went a little over time. We also covered:

The real goal of gutting Black political power behind attacks on voting rights, and why we should all be “allies” of Black voters.

The latest anti-voter news in Georgia this week, from the legal fight over the Fulton County raid to a new voter purge tool promoted by the My Pillow guy.

What’s really at stake in the Callais case that could gut the Voting Rights Act: whether people are given the opportunity to vote for someone who actually represents their interests. (Read this report from Fair Fight Action and Black Voters Matter that finds a bad ruling could help secure an additional 19 safe Republican U.S. House seats compared to 2024.)

The Trump administration’s attacks on Black history and progress (read Onyx Impact’s Blackout report on over 15,000 instances).

What we can do: many things, including supporting election workers, becoming one yourself (sign up at Power the Polls), and donating to Fair Fight Action.