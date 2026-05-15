Tomorrow is the All Roads Lead to the South National Day of Action for Voting Rights. If you can’t make it to Alabama, there are satellite events happening across the country.

The organizing driving this is a direct response to what the Roberts Court did in Callais: state legislatures across the South are already moving to redraw maps designed to lock in a catastrophic imbalance of representation not just for Black Americans, but for all of us.

Here is Anat’s latest messaging guide on the destruction of the Voting Rights Act.

The bulk of our time in this week’s “Meeting the Moment” was me walking through a slideshow, previewing charts about Callais and the Roberts Court that will soon be published with a fuller narrative at Weekend Reading.

But for now, here are a few numbers that deserve emphasis:

During the Jim Crow era, white Southern elites had almost twice the political weight they would have had if every vote counted equally. (I say “elites” because the facially neutral measures that kept Black people from voting also suppressed the votes of many poor and working-class white people.)

Callais is about to take us back to that awful status quo — not for individual Black Southerners’ rights to cast a ballot, but for their collective rights to elect the representatives of their choosing. In the seven deep South states where majority-Black districts are now in jeopardy, about 50% of Black voters, compared to about 70% of white voters, cast their ballot for a candidate who actually won their district in 2024. After the maps get redrawn, that number is expected to be cut in half for Black voters, dropping to just 25%. White voters in those same states go from 70% to 71%.

Again, the charts from this presentation (and more) will be published here soon with the full context they deserve. I also posted two of them on Bluesky right after the decision dropped. What I wanted to convey in this informal Live presentation was the through line showing how the Roberts Court’s rulings aren’t just a series of unfortunate events, but components of a single project.

Before my Callais slideshow, Anat shared some remarkable dispatches from her recent travels globetrotting against authoritarianism. In Barcelona, she worked with the coalition around Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez navigating a challenge from the far right, and found the same playbook she recognizes here: scapegoating refugees and foreigners, exploiting economic anxiety, and flooding the media zone.

From there she went to Berlin for a multi-country conference on confronting authoritarianism. She was struck by seeing the Stolpersteine, or “stumbling blocks” — small brass plaques set into sidewalks across Germany and other countries, each commemorating a victim of the Nazi regime at the place they last lived or worked. The artist, Gunter Demnig, started the project in 1992 to create a decentralized memorial where you literally can’t walk down the street without stumbling across the history. They reminded Anat of the signs she saw in Washington, D.C., marking the spots where ICE has abducted people.

D.C. was Anat’s final stop on her way home, where she met with organizers, many from Texas, to hold public vigils in front of the White House and Tidal Basin memorials to demand the closure of the ICE concentration camps.

Some recent Substack Live conversations on related topics: