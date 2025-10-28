The Roberts Court heard oral arguments this month in Louisiana v. Callais, which could mean the final blow to the Voting Rights Act – by some estimates eliminating a dozen or more congressional districts that have ensured that minority communities have a voice in Congress. Yet, whether it’s the mainstream media or centrist or progressive publications, the headline about this has been some version of Supreme Court Appears Poised to Weaken Voting Rights Act. (Endnote)

What’s the problem with that headline? If the Voting Rights Act is undone, it won’t be at the hand of “the Supreme Court,” an independent institution that’s just calling balls and strikes. A more accurate headline would be Republican Justices Appear Poised to Entrench Republican House Control.

As I wrote several months ago in “The Courts Will Not Save Us”:

When we say “the Supreme Court did X,” even if we loudly object to X on the “merits,” we give X unwarranted legitimacy by naming the hijacked institution rather than the hijackers. When progressive institutionalists scold us for undermining the credibility of the Court, they do not realize that attributing its worst opinions to the institution rather than its hijackers degrades public trust in the institution even more.

To be clear, the harms to those whose voices will no longer be represented in their government, and for all of us when their voices are silenced, are much larger than the purely “partisan stakes.” And as I’ve written here, in other contexts naming the Roberts Court as “Republican” is too narrow a frame; they are not merely partisan hacks but agents for those who elevated them to the Court. It’s especially problematic when those who do label the majority as “Republican” justices feel compelled to label the other three “Democratic justices,” because it suggests a symmetry that simply doesn’t exist. (Endnote)

But when legal and media elites can’t even bring themselves to name those partisan stakes, and when even progressive critics keep referring to the Roberts Court’s legal Calvinball as “Supreme Court” rulings, they are losing the plot and conditioning all of us to accept what we never would otherwise.

Dayenu

The Passover Seder includes singing “Dayenu,” which means “It would have been enough for us.” Here, I wonder why none of the following has “been enough” to deter “objective” news organizations and liberal commentators from continuing to confer institutional legitimacy on the nakedly agenda driven project that is the Roberts Court.

In the spirit of Dayenu …

It should have been enough that Republican Supreme Court majorities have repeatedly intervened to ensure their party’s nominee reaches the White House:

Stopped the counting of ballots in Florida to give the 2000 presidential election to George Bush;

Delayed ruling on presidential immunity to prevent Trump from standing trial for crimes we all witnessed on TV, and then reversed the unanimous decision of the appeals court to create a previously nonexistent doctrine of broad presidential immunity from prosecution;

Reversed the effect of the insurrection clause of the 14th Amendment—from requiring a two thirds vote by Congress in order to allow an insurrectionist to serve, to requiring prior legislation to prevent an insurrectionist from serving.

“Thank you again, I won’t forget it.”

It should have been enough that no other Supreme Court majority has included as many party apparatchiks:

Three assisted Bush’s legal team in 2000 (Roberts, Kavanaugh and Barrett);

Five have served in Republican Administrations (Thomas, Alito, Roberts, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh);

One cut his teeth in the Ken Starr investigation of Bill Clinton—where colleagues accused him of leaking grand-jury information to the press, an early rehearsal for the partisan lawfare he would later sanctify from the bench. (Kavanaugh)

It should have been enough that the billionaire-backed Federalist Society, whose sponsors are the funding and mobilization base of the Republican Party, vetted and financed multi-million dollar confirmation campaigns for the Roberts majority justices.

It should have been enough that George W. Bush was the first president in half a century not to vet his nominees with the non-partisan American Bar Association (ABA), instead vetting them with the “officially” non-partisan but transparently partisan Federalist Society.

It should have been enough that no other Supreme Court majority has consisted of justices confirmed on such a purely partisan basis. The left panel shows the partisan support for the nine justices nominated since the Voting Rights Act by Republican presidents, and the panel on the right the six nominated beginning with Clarence Thomas (the current Republican majority on the Court).

And if that’s not visually arresting enough, this next graph shows this sea change in the aggregate. Of the 807 senators who voted to confirm the pre-Thomas nine, 421 – or more than half – were Democrats. Of the 343 senators who voted to confirm the current six, only 41, or barely 10 percent, were cast by Democratic senators. (Endnote)

It should have been enough that no other Supreme Court majority in American history has less of a claim to democratic legitimacy:

Five of the six justices were nominated by presidents who did not win the popular vote;

Five of the six justices were confirmed when Republicans held the Senate majority despite receiving fewer votes nationwide than Democratic senators had at that time;

Neil Gorsuch serves because McConnell refused to allow the Senate to consider Merrick Garland, and Barrett serves because McConnell rammed through her confirmation after tens of millions of Americans had voted in an election that Trump would lose;

Five of the six justices were confirmed by senators representing less than half of the US population (this chart compares the Bush v. Gore Court to the present one)

It should have been enough that two of the justices who were sympathetic to Trump’s efforts to reverse the outcome of the 2020 election did not recuse themselves in Trump related cases, nor did Roberts do anything to address that.

It should have been enough that every Roberts Court case that has assisted Republicans has been decided without a single vote from the justices appointed by Democratic presidents. Both-siders are quick to counter that the Warren Court profoundly changed the way we do elections as well. But, let’s compare those two overhauls. The Warren revolution centered around cases that eliminated the poll tax and mandated “one person, one vote.” The Roberts Court revolution featured cases that allowed unlimited corporate spending, made it more difficult to vote, lifted the limits on how much individuals could give to candidates and parties, and allowed racial discrimination in drawing districts as long as it was on the basis of partisan considerations. In every one of the 10 Roberts Court democracy-shattering cases, not a single justice appointed by a Democratic president went along, and in four, at least one justice appointed by a Republican president did not go along either. On the other hand, every one of the seven democracy-bolstering cases decided by the Warren Court were decided by bipartisan supermajorities.

It should have been enough that this is exactly what the plutocrats said they would do, in the Powell Memo and in the Horowitz memos, not to mention thoroughly credible accounts of the execution of those plans by Jane Mayer (Dark Money), David Daley (Antidemocratic), The Lever (Master Plan), and Lisa Graves (Without Precedent), and periodic exposes of Federalist Society activities by ProPublica and others.

It should have been enough that this is exactly what the religious right said they would do, as well documented early and often by Katherine Stewart (Money, Lies and God), Frederick Lane (The Court and the Cross), Daniel Williams (God’s Own Party) and Joan Biskupic (Nine Black Robes).

It should have been enough that conservative jurists regularly called out the Roberts Court for creating new law, including Michael Luttig and Richard Posner, who blasted the Shelby decision by pointing out that there was “no such principle as … equal sovereignty.”

It should have been enough that fellow Supreme Court justices’ blunt dissents called Roberts out for making things up, including Justices Stevens (“they changed the case to give themselves an opportunity to change the law”(Citizens United), Sotomayor (“Today’s decision … makes a mockery of the principle … that no man is above the law.” (Trump v US), Kagan “(What is tragic here is that the Court has (yet again) rewritten...” (Brnovitch) and many others)

And yet, all of that is still not enough for today’s legal establishment to name the Roberts Court for what it is: judicial tyranny on behalf of organized wealth and a mobilized theocracy.

This failure amounts to …

Obeying in Advance

The law-school deans, the “senior analysts,” the columnists, and the network of former clerks who dominate legal discourse insist that what we are witnessing is a rough patch, not a constitutional collapse. For the last twenty years they have met every Roberts Court usurpation of our freedoms and democratic agency with a jurisprudential critique instead of a call to arms. By doing this, they have been complicit, however unwittingly, in allowing the MAGA regime to rise and thrive.

A key reason they did this was that liberal reverence for the Court curdled into obedience to it. A romantic view of the Court, beginning with Brown v. Board of Education, was incomplete and out of date. (Endnote) In fact, the real breakthroughs of the civil rights era came not from judicial enlightenment but from the disciplined sacrifice of a mass movement that forced the political system to act. It was movement politics, not judicial grace, that produced the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act—the statutes that finally made the Constitution real for tens of millions of Americans.

Yet each time Roberts’s majority chopped away at those gains, from Shelby County to Brnovich, the liberal legal establishment minimized the damage, reassuring us that “the system would hold.” Many ruled out any response that might (in their minds) jeopardize future litigation. Thus, the establishment allowed the political muscle of the civil-rights coalition to atrophy. It left us with no strategy for what to do when the Court simply rules against democracy itself. When Roberts first gutted the Voting Rights Act in Shelby, there was no plan B beyond the courts (specifically, using Section 2 as a workaround). When he gave Trump functional immunity in Trump v. US, there was no plan at all – other than encouraging people to vote. Liberals overvalued litigation and undervalued the necessity of countervailing political power.

Yes, it is good that people are finally mobilizing against Trump’s open promise of dictatorship. But the unsettling truth is that while so many have rallied to stop a would-be king, no one did, or is, to stop the kingmaker. Trump continuously says the quiet part out loud; Roberts said it with a smirk in 2009: “If the public doesn’t like what we’re doing, it’s more or less just too bad.” We rightly fear Trump’s ambition without even realizing that we have been trained to grant Roberts his. That is what “obeying in advance” looks like.

Share

Shadows and Shadowcasters

We have no hope of speaking truth to power, if we can’t bring ourselves to speak truth to each other. If you doubt the stakes of language, try a simple swap: replace “the Supreme Court” with “the Roberts Court” in your favorite explainer or podcast. Watch how the haze of institutional legitimacy subtly lifts.

In another recent essay, Shadows and Shadowcasters, I wrote:

A century ago, John Dewey observed that “politics is the shadow cast on society by big business.” Now, in the 21st century, other organized interests—most consequentially the institutional forces of white Christian nationalism, such as Evangelical churches—cast shadows as well. Yet in today’s liberal America, to be taken seriously and to gain a major platform, one must behave as if the shadow itself is the only reality that matters. The shadow-casters are treated as occasional curiosities, but ultimately as inconsequential—and those who insist on calling too much attention to them are dismissed as alarmist, ideological or marginal.

Especially in the wake of the immunity ruling, the criticism by the legal establishment has become harsher and edgier. Yet much of it still fails to recognize that the “Court” per se is not the problem; the interests that have captured it are.

A title like Lawless: How the Supreme Court Runs on Conservative Grievance, Fringe Theories, and Bad Vibes is arresting, and there’s clearly a large audience hungry for explanation. Podcasts about “how much the Supreme Court sucks” are cathartic. But frames like these also foster an absurdist detachment—making us feel clever for spotting the con, while subtly reinforcing the idea that nothing can be done about it. When the Court is a meme, punchline, or doomscroll companion, it creates the political equivalent of nitrous oxide. We giggle at the latest doctrinal pretzel, then wake up without remembering the surgery. The joke becomes a mood and the mood becomes a posture: there’s nothing to do but laugh. That posture is not harmless; it’s another form of obedience in advance.

This posture also helps push offstage the reporting that identifies the funders, the pipeline, and the plan—Lisa Graves’s Without Precedent and David Daley’s Antidemocratic, among others. That displacement keeps the camera fixed on the shadows—the justices’ theatrics, their absurd arguments, their “bad vibes”—and away from the shadowcasters: the interests whose power the Court exists to protect.

And remember: the legal commentators, former prosecutors, and scholars with the biggest platforms are not ignorant of that reporting—they are choosing to ignore it. They keep churning out “expert” analysis that airbrushes out everything we know about the Federalist Society’s decades-long project. The major news outlets covering the Court do the same. The unspoken rule is that since justices are presumed to be guided only by texts, doctrines, and interpretive theories, any suggestion that they are moved by the interests of their patrons—or by the elite social world they inhabit—is treated as taboo. It’s the etiquette of judicial mysticism: talk about law, never about power.

Even those who are avowedly partisan have internalized the legal establishment’s manners. Consider this Substack title in my inbox over the weekend about Callais: “Is the Supreme Court About to Hand the House to the Republicans?” The title and post make clear that such a result would be disastrous for Democrats and for democracy—but they frame it as if the Roberts Court’s impending demolition of the Voting Rights Act were a natural disaster, not a political act. The Court’s work is treated like a Category 4 hurricane: something to track, to brace for, to survive—not to resist. And this is from a Substack whose mission is to make sense of the moment and advise Democrats how to talk about it.

The Limits of Tyrants

James Baldwin famously said, “Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.” If/when the Roberts Court kills the Voting Rights Act in Callais, it won’t be due to poor legal reasoning, Roberts’s principled opposition to considerations of race, nor even the advancement of the Republican cause. It will be due to the institutional mobilization of white Christian nationalism—the movement that has never relinquished its conviction that “real Americans” can only look like them. It is not a theory of law but a campaign of restoration, enforced through robes instead of rifles. So as you look to those who claim to guide you through this state of exception, ask yourself: are they preparing you to confront what must be changed—or training you to accept it?

The way out starts with clarity. Stop conferring symmetry where there is none. Stop calling capture “jurisprudence.” Stop laundering tyranny as “the Supreme Court decisions.” Name shadowcasters, not the shadows. Then act as if the government belongs to the people who live under it—because if we don’t, it never will. Abraham Lincoln made that clear with respect to the Taney Court “deciding” the slave question (Dred Scott) when he declared that

If the policy of the Government upon vital questions affecting the whole people is to be irrevocably fixed by the decisions of the Supreme Court... the people will have ceased to be their own rulers.

Frederick Douglass’s remarks in the wake of the Dred Scott decision remain fresh today in the wake of twenty years of the Roberts Court:

Power concedes nothing without a demand. Find out just what any people will quietly submit to and you have found out the exact measure of injustice and wrong which will be imposed upon them, and these will continue till they are resisted …. The limits of tyrants are prescribed by the endurance of those whom they oppress.

So, again, as you look to those who claim to guide you through this state of exception, ask yourself, are they preparing you for struggle or to simply endure?

Weekend Reading is edited by Emily Crockett, with research assistance by Andrea Evans.