Weekend Reading

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Coffee with Contrarians

On the War of Southern Aggression
Michael Podhorzer's avatar
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Michael Podhorzer, Jennifer Rubin, and Norman Eisen
Feb 11, 2026

Get more from Michael Podhorzer in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Podhorzer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture