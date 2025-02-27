We can't overlook our best weapon against Trump

I talked with Harry Litman about one of the most important and under-discussed aspects of the Trump/Musk coup: the attack on labor unions and the rights of working people. In addition to the direct attacks we’re seeing on federal workers, corporations everywhere are taking note of the total disregard Musk and Trump have for unions and workers. The extent to which Americans understand this attack, and collectively fight back against it, is the extent to which we have a chance of recovering democracy.

We also discussed why, even though the litigation against Musk and Trump is critically important, we can’t count on the courts to save us.

Please tune in, share with a friend, and let me know what you think!