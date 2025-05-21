Weekend Reading

Natalie Burdick's avatar
Natalie Burdick
2d

We all forget, or maybe aren't aware of two realities, that should ALSO be considered in terms of retrospective spasms when it comes to the 2024 election.

1) In 2024 (as in 2020 and before that in 2016), Tr*mp did not secure even 50% of the popular vote. More people voted for candidates NOT Tr*mp than for him. Which means despite NEVER once winning an actual majority of the popular vote in three elections, our flawed system has still allowed him to be put into the office of the Presidency...twice(!).

Further, when you consider the voting eligible population, and that over 30% did NOT vote in any three of those elections, you see that his share of the electorate has not only missed the 50% mark, but even the 33% threshold! What we do know, is that in three elections 12 million more Americans chose to vote for someone NOT Tr*mp. That's the clear (super) majority speaking.

Reference source: https://election.lab.ufl.edu/voter-turnout/

2) But, if that margin doesn't seem high enough given the naked racism, nativism, sexism and LGBTQ-hatred that are hallmarks of Tr*mp/MAGA's kleptocracy (a corrupt government of wannabe mob bosses extorting everyone from universities and law firms, to wholesale industries and countries), keep in mind that between 2020 and 2022, 19 million Americans were systematically purged from voter rolls; in 2024 alone, that number was 4.7 million.

Reference source: https://www.brennancenter.org/issues/ensure-every-american-can-vote/vote-suppression/voter-purges

Before we go around looking for reasons to blame the outcome of the election (primarily) on what individual Democratic electeds and/or the Democratic party writ large did or did not do (which, trust me, I have no interest in defending per se), let's please not lose sight of the effect of outright voter suppression and disenfranchisement that has been core to the Repub's playbook since Bush v. Gore in 2000, and has ONLY accelerated under Shelby v. County and the January 6 Big Lie to undermine what free and fair elections we still have.

Solutions will always be inadequate, if we don't recognize and address ALL the root causes of the fascist takeover underway, not just the pet causes, which the media/punditry/consulting class adulate.

Tr*mp and MAGA are a truly, unpopular minority (polls tell us that, but polls don't get to the heart of just how much they are an aberration, as Mike so eloquently explained in today's Substack Live). It is literally a case of the Emperor's New Clothes. The media sane-washes and normalizes the horrors we're seeing, but that makes them no less horrific: abductions, human trafficking, and imprisonment in foreign concentration camps. Seriously, this is where we are?

We must not forget WE—the people who are FOR the freedoms to decide if/when/or how to start or grow our families, to earn a living wage, to read and learn about the truth of our past, to afford healthcare, to realize our personal dreams, and to love who we love—WE are the supermajority and WE have the agency and power stand up and fight back.

Ralph Rosenberg's avatar
Ralph Rosenberg
2d

While insightful, the essay on the "anti-MAGA majority" overlooks crucial variables impacting the Democratic Party's struggles. It fails to adequately address the internal failures of Democratic consultants, whose often generic and out-of-touch strategies have yielded diminishing returns.

Furthermore, the analysis neglects the deterioration of the Democratic brand itself, which, for many, has become synonymous with an out-of-touch elite, especially coastal elite.

Finally, the essay sidesteps the undeniable decline of state and national party infrastructures, weakening grassroots organizing and voter engagement. These omissions paint an incomplete picture of the challenges facing the anti-MAGA coalition.

I write this as a life long D, former elected and appointed state official in Iowa.

