Breaking the Law: Trump Is the Means, Not the End
The Federalist Society coup, in 16 charts.
20 hrs ago
•
Michael Podhorzer
27
Justice Can’t Wait
But Federalist Society justices do when it suits their purposes.
Apr 24
•
Michael Podhorzer
30
More Than the Weekend: Unions, the Past and the Future of Democracy
WIthout strong unions, “democratic capitalism” is an oxymoron.
Apr 18
•
Michael Podhorzer
14
March 2024
Shelby County Opened the Door to Modern-Day Poll Taxes
How MAGA voter suppression really works.
Mar 21
•
Michael Podhorzer
25
What to Expect from Week 3 of Trump’s January 6th Trial
(Nothing. The justices he appointed made sure of that.)
Mar 18
•
Michael Podhorzer
26
The "Civil War" Was an Insurrection, Too
The threat posed by Trump and the MAGA movement, like the Confederate States, is not “conservative” or even “extremist” but criminally anti-democratic.
Mar 4
•
Michael Podhorzer
71
February 2024
Democracy Is Not a Spectator Sport
2024 Is a De Facto Constitutional Referendum.
Feb 28
•
Michael Podhorzer
51
The Electoral College Landscape
To reach 270, Biden needs to win either Pennsylvania, or Georgia + Michigan.
Feb 8
•
Michael Podhorzer
50
January 2024
Will January 6th Be Enough to Save America?
It could be our 23-F, or our Beer Hall Putsch.
Jan 16
•
Michael Podhorzer
47
December 2023
The Two Nations of America
E pluribus numquam: We were never really meant to be one nation.
Dec 4, 2023
•
Michael Podhorzer
64
November 2023
No Magic Wands: Talking Turkey a Year Out
How to comfort your catastrophizing cousins.
Nov 27, 2023
•
Michael Podhorzer
40
The Off-Year Election Variants of Mad Poll Disease
And other observations about Tuesday’s elections.
Nov 14, 2023
•
Michael Podhorzer
47
