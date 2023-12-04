Weekend Reading

Breaking the Law: Trump Is the Means, Not the End
The Federalist Society coup, in 16 charts.
  
Michael Podhorzer
Justice Can’t Wait
But Federalist Society justices do when it suits their purposes.
  
Michael Podhorzer
More Than the Weekend: Unions, the Past and the Future of Democracy
WIthout strong unions, “democratic capitalism” is an oxymoron.
  
Michael Podhorzer
March 2024

Shelby County Opened the Door to Modern-Day Poll Taxes
How MAGA voter suppression really works.
  
Michael Podhorzer
What to Expect from Week 3 of Trump’s January 6th Trial
(Nothing. The justices he appointed made sure of that.)
  
Michael Podhorzer
The "Civil War" Was an Insurrection, Too
The threat posed by Trump and the MAGA movement, like the Confederate States, is not “conservative” or even “extremist” but criminally anti-democratic.
  
Michael Podhorzer
February 2024

Democracy Is Not a Spectator Sport
2024 Is a De Facto Constitutional Referendum.
  
Michael Podhorzer
The Electoral College Landscape
To reach 270, Biden needs to win either Pennsylvania, or Georgia + Michigan.
  
Michael Podhorzer
January 2024

Will January 6th Be Enough to Save America?
It could be our 23-F, or our Beer Hall Putsch.
  
Michael Podhorzer
December 2023

The Two Nations of America
E pluribus numquam: We were never really meant to be one nation.
  
Michael Podhorzer
November 2023

No Magic Wands: Talking Turkey a Year Out
How to comfort your catastrophizing cousins.
  
Michael Podhorzer
The Off-Year Election Variants of Mad Poll Disease
And other observations about Tuesday’s elections.
  
Michael Podhorzer
